Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and head coach Tyronn Lue pose for photos during the NBA basketball team's media day, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Independence, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue talks with LeBron James during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Cleveland, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. The Hawks won 110-106. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, watches the NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons from the bench with head coach Tyronn Lue during the first half, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue yells to players in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 103-86. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue argues a call with referee Tom Washington during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Cleveland, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. The Cavaliers won 121-117. (AP Photo/Phil Long)