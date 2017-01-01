Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Browns head coach Pat Shurmur yells during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2012. The Browns won 20-17. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Cleveland head coach Pat Shurmur stares at the ground after a fourth quarter play during the Browns 25-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland head coach Pat Shurmur argues a call with an official during the Browns 24-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland quarterback Brandon Weeden (right) is hit by Buffalo defensive end Mario Williams during the Browns 24-14 loss to the Bills in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Cleveland, Ohio. Williams was called for illegal hands to the face on the play. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland quarterback Brandon Weeden throws a pass during the Browns 24-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland quarterback Brandon Weeden signals to the fans after throwing a 22-yard touchdown pass to running back Trent Richardson in the third quarter during the Browns 24-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills in their NFL football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
