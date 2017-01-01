Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Sacramento Kings' Anthony Tolliver (43) and Matt Barnes (22) defend Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) during the second half Wednesday in Cleveland. The Kings won 116-112. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue yells to players during the first half of the team's game against the Sacramento Kings, Wednesday in Cleveland. The Kings won 116-112 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) works against Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) during the second half of a game Monday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives against Sacramento Kings' Anthony Tolliver (43) during the second half Wednesday in Cleveland. The Kings won 116-112 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)