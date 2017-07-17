Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley discusses the sketch released, Monday, July 17, 2017, of a man believed to be connected to murder of Liberty German and Abigail Williams last February in Delphi, Ind. The bodies of German, 14, and Williams, 13, were found a day after they were hiking near Monon High Bridge east of Delphi. (John Terhune/Journal & Courier via AP)
This composite sketch released Monday, July 17, 2017, by the Indiana State Police shows the man they consider the main suspect in the killings of two teenage girls who disappeared from a hiking trail near their hometown of Delphi in northern Indiana on Feb., 13, 2017. (Indiana State Police via AP)
FILE - This Feb. 13, 2017, file photo released by the Indiana State Police shows a man walking along the trail system in Delphi, Ind., authorities say is the suspect in the killings of two teenage girls. Indiana State Police released a composite sketch Monday, July 17, 2017, of the suspect. (Indiana State Police via AP, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2017, file photo, Indiana State Police Peru post public information officer Tony Slocum speaks at a news conference providing latest details of the investigation into the killings Feb. 13 of Liberty German, left, and Abigail Williams in Delphi, Ind. Indiana State Police released a composite sketch Monday, July 17, 2017, of the man they say is the suspect in the killings. (J. Kyle Keener/The Pharos-Tribune via AP, File)