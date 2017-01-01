Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving (2) scrambles for a loose ball during the first half of a game against the Washington Wizards in Cleveland, Saturday. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James prepares to dunk during the first half of a game against the Washington Wizards in Cleveland, Saturday. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Washington Wizards' John Wall (2) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (left) and Kevin Love during the first half of a game in Cleveland, Saturday. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) is fouled by Washington Wizards' Otto Porter Jr. (left) as teammate John Wall (right) also defends during the first half of a game in Cleveland, Saturday. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Washington Wizards' John Wall (2) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) for a basket during the first half of a game in Cleveland, Saturday. (AP Photo/Phil Long)