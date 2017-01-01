Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Teachers take part in a "A Day Without A Woman" demonstration outside the Science Leadership Academy in Philadelphia, Wednesday. Organizers of January's Women's March are calling on women to stay home from work and not spend money in stores or online to show their impact on American society. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A woman pushes a stroller past the Grindcore House restaurant shuttered in solidarity with "A Day Without a Woman" in Philadelphia, Wednesday. Organizers of January's Women's March are calling on women to stay home from work and not spend money in stores or online to show their impact on American society. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
On International Women's Day, about 50 people gather on the edge of Central Park in New York to voice their opposition to the current administration policies. A group holds photographs of women who have died due to illegal abortions or no access to health care. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS)