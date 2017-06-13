Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017 photo, protesters dressed in character from the dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale" attend a committee hearing at the Ohio Statehouse for a bill criminalizing the state's most common abortion procedure. (Jo Ingles/Ohio Public Radio/TV)
In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017 photo, women dressed in character from the dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale" stage a protest in the Ohio Statehouse Rotunda, in Columbus, against a bill criminalizing the state's most common abortion procedure. (Jo Ingles/Ohio Public Radio/TV)