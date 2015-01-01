Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Thirty-five debutantes were presented at the 114th Charity Ball and 66th presentation of the debutantes, presented by the Women's Board of Akron Children's Hospital, Dec. 28 at E.J. Thomas Hall. The proceeds benefit Akron Children's Hospital. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Megan Kovacevich from Revere High School was presented by her Father Dr. Gregory Kovacevich at the 114th Charity Ball and 66th presentation of the debutantes, presented by the Women's Board of Akron Children's Hospital, Dec. 28 at E.J. Thomas Hall. The proceeds benefit Akron Children's Hospital. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Mark Prosser dances with his daughter, debutante Allison Prosser from Hudson High School at the 114th Charity Ball and 66th presentation of the debutantes, presented by the Women's Board of Akron Children's Hospital, Dec. 28 at E.J. Thomas Hall. The proceeds benefit Akron Children's Hospital. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Ward Dieterich did double duty with his twin daughters Lexy (left) and Shelby at the 114th Charity Ball and 66th presentation of the debutantes, presented by the Women's Board of Akron Children's Hospital, Dec. 28 at E.J. Thomas Hall. The proceeds benefit Akron Children's Hospital. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Cousins and debutantes (from left) Nicole Mockbee from Highland High School, Brittany Hunt and Madelyn Mockbee from Walsh Jesuit High School pose for a photo at the 114th Charity Ball and 66th presentation of the debutantes, presented by the Women's Board of Akron Children's Hospital, Dec. 28 at E.J. Thomas Hall. The proceeds benefit Akron Children's Hospital. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Mila Ostich from Copley High School was presented by her Father Michael Ostich at the 114th Charity Ball and 66th presentation of the debutantes, presented by the Women's Board of Akron Children's Hospital, Dec. 28 at E.J. Thomas Hall. The proceeds benefit Akron Children's Hospital. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Addison Schroder from Walsh High School was presented by her Father Bradley Schroder at the 114th Charity Ball and 66th presentation of the debutantes, presented by the Women's Board of Akron Children's Hospital, Dec. 28 at E.J. Thomas Hall. The proceeds benefit Akron Children's Hospital. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Charity Ball chair Bonnie Childs and her husband John Childs of Bath Township pose for a photo at the 114th Charity Ball, Dec. 28 at E.J. Thomas Hall. The proceeds benefit Akron Children's Hospital. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Pam Randazzo of Summit, NJ (left) and Laura Duryea of Akron, with a photo of them as debutantes in the 1980 Charity Ball. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
From left: Danielle Dieterich of Akron, Lexy Dieterich, and Shelby Dieterich from Cuyahoga Falls H.S. and Barbara Dieterich of Akron all have been Charity Ball debutantes. Danielle in 2003, Lexy and Shelby 2016, and Barabara 1957. The group pose for a photo at the 114th Charity Ball, Dec. 28 at E.J. Thomas Hall. The proceeds benefit Akron Children's Hospital. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutantes Kasey Beavers from Copley High School (left) and M. Kelley Patterson from Laurel High School practice their moves before the start of the 114th Charity Ball and 66th presentation of the debutantes, presented by the Women's Board of Akron Children's Hospital, Dec. 28 at E.J. Thomas Hall. The proceeds benefit Akron Children's Hospital. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Sarah Shriber from Firestone High School takes a last look before the start of the 114th Charity Ball and 66th presentation of the debutantes, presented by the Women's Board of Akron Children's Hospital, Dec. 28 at E.J. Thomas Hall. The proceeds benefit Akron Children's Hospital. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Debutante Caroline Koslosky from Walsh High School takes a last look before the start of the 114th Charity Ball and 66th presentation of the debutantes, presented by the Women's Board of Akron Children's Hospital, Dec. 28 at E.J. Thomas Hall. The proceeds benefit Akron Children's Hospital. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
The fathers await their Debutantes and the start of the 114th Charity Ball and 66th presentation of the debutantes, presented by the Women's Board of Akron Children's Hospital, Dec. 28 at E.J. Thomas Hall. The proceeds benefit Akron Children's Hospital. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Dr. Kevin Markowski (left) and Carl Dangel relax and await the start of the 114th Charity Ball and 66th presentation of the debutantes, presented by the Women's Board of Akron Children's Hospital, Dec. 28 at E.J. Thomas Hall. The proceeds benefit Akron Children's Hospital. (Dan Brubaker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)