Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent State's Jordan Korinek (left) makes a pass just before colliding with Akron's Hannah Plybon (22) in the second half of a basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Kent State players Alexa Golden (left) and McKenna Stephens (center) celebrate with Chelsi Watson (42) in the second quarter of a basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Naddiyah Cross (1) attempts to shoot for two in between Akron's Greta Burry (14) and Shaunay Edmonds (3) in the second half of a basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Naddiyah Cross (1) looks to the basket against Akron's Shaunay Edmonds (3) in the second half of a basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Larissa Lurken (3) has her shot blocked by Akron's Alli Ball (right) in the second half of a basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron's Shaunay Edmonds (center) drives to the basket against Kent State's Jordan Korinek (35) and Naddiyah Cross in the first quarter of a basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron's Alli Ball (1) shoots for two past Kent State's Lariss Lurken (3) in the first quarter of a basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron's Alli Ball (1) fights for a rebound against Jordan Korinek (left) and Megan Carter (31) in the first quarter of a basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Megan Carter (31) reaches out for the ball against Alex Ricketts (24) and Kent's Chelsi Watson (42) in the first quarter of a basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Meriss Barber-Smith (22) reaches out for a rebound over Akron's Shayna (4) and Kent's McKenna Stephens (10) in the second quarter of a basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Alexa Golden (24) is sandwiched in between Akron's Haliegh Reinoehl (left) and Shaunay Edmonds in the second half of a basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Larissa Lurken (3) tips the ball away form Akron's Megan Sefcik (11) in the second half of a basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron's Alex Ricketts (24) attempts a layup against Kent State's Larissa Lurken in the first quarter of a basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron's Alex Ricketts (left) loses the ball as she drives to the basket past Kent State's McKenna Stephens (10) in the first quarter of a basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Kent State head coach Todd Starkey (center) calls out plays in the second half of a basketball game against the Akron Zips at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Saturday. Starkey led the Flashes to a 72-58 victory. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron's Hannah Plybon (22) reaches out for for rebound against Kent State's Megan Carter (right) in the second half of a basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Kent State's Jordan Korinek (35) and Larissa Lurken (right) both make a play for the ball in the second half of a basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)