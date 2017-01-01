Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Stanford players stretch during practice for the women's NCAA Final Four basketball tournament, Thursday in Dallas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Connecticut basketball players Katie Lou Samuelson (front left) and Saniya Chong greet fans outside Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn., Tuesday as they prepare to board a bus to depart for the Final Four of the NCAA tournament in Dallas. UConn's Natalie Butler (rear left) follows. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP)
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma talks to the media during a news conference at the NCAA Final Four tournament, Thursday in Dallas. Connecticut will play Mississippi State on Friday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma (right) jokes with Connecticut�s Napheesa Collier (second from left) as she stands with Katie Lou Samuelson (left) and Gabby Williams during the second half of a regional final game in the NCAA tournament, Monday in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Connecticut's Gabby Williams (left) and UCLA's Jordin Canada scramble on the floor for a loose ball during the first half of a regional semifinal game in the NCAA tournament, Saturday in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan (15) and forward Breanna Richardson (3) laugh during a practice session for the NCAA Final Four tournament, Thursday in Dallas. Mississippi State will play Connecticut on Friday. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Connecticut forward Katie Lou Samuelson shoots during a practice session for the NCAA Final Four tournament, Thursday, in Dallas. Connecticut will play Mississippi State on Friday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)