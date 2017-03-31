Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Mississippi State guard Morgan William, center, celebrates with teammates after she hit a buzzer basket to defeat Connecticut in an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the women's Final Four, Friday, March 31, 2017, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Dallas. Mississippi State won 66-64. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan (15) shoots over Connecticut guard Gabby Williams, front, and forward Katie Lou Samuelson, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the women's Final Four, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Connecticut guard Gabby Williams (15) comes down with a defensive rebound against Mississippi State guard Dominique Dillingham (00) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the women's Final Four in Dallas on Friday, March 31, 2017. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Mississippi State guard Morgan William (2) and Connecticut guard Kia Nurse (11) dive attempting to win control of a loose ball during an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the women's Final Four, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)