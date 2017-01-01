Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Stanford guard Marta Sniezek (13) and South Carolina guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore (1) scramble for a loose ball during the first half of the semifinals of the NCAA Final Four, Friday in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Stanford forward Alanna Smith (left) shoots past South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) and guard Allisha Gray (10) during the first half of the semifinals of the NCAA Final Four, Friday in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Stanford forward Erica McCall (24) celebrates a play during the first half against South Carolina in the semifinals of the NCAA Final Four, Friday in Dallas.(AP Photo/LM Otero)
Stanford forward Erica McCall (24) drives to the basket past South Carolina forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) during the first half of the NCAA semifinals of the Final Four, Friday in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
South Carolina guard Allisha Gray (10) lands on Stanford guard Brittany McPhee (12) during the second half in the semifinals of the NCAA Final Four, Friday in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates with teammate Allisha Gray (10) during the second half of their game against the Stanford in the semifinals of the NCAA Final Four, Friday in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)