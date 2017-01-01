Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent State guard Larissa Lurken loses the ball after being trapped by the Toledo defense in the fourth quarter of the MAC Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Toledo Rockets guard Jay-Ann Bravo-Harriott fights for the ball against Kent State's Naddiyah Cross in the first quarter of the MAC Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Toledo guard Jay-Ann Bravo-Harriott (right) celebrates with her teammates after defeating Kent State 67-63 in the MAC Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State guard Larissa Lurken (right) passes the ball over Toledo defenders Jay-Ann Bravo-Harriott (11) and Mariella Santucci (3) in the second quarter of the MAC Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State coach Todd Starkey yells a play to his team from the sideline in the third quarter against Toledo in the MAC Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Toledo forward Janice Monakana holds the ball after getting called for a travel against Kent State in the fourth quarter of the MAC Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State guard Alexa Golden carries the ball against Toledo Rockets in the fourth quarter of the MAC Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Toledo Rockets guard Mariella Santucci guards Kent State's Larissa Lurken in the first quarter of the MAC Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State Golden Flashes guard Alexa Golden passes the ball in the second quarter of the MAC Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State Golden Flashes guard Naddiyah Cross is high-fived entering the game against Toledo at the MAC Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State Golden Flashes forward McKenna Stephens passes the ball in the first quarter of the MAC Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)