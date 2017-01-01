Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
An Indian woman laborer is seen through the window of a parked vehicle as she walks towards a nearby market carrying vegetables on her head on the eve of International Women's Day in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday. (AP Photo /Mahesh Kumar A.)
A Filipino student shouts slogans against sexual harassment and alleged increase in cases of violence committed against young women during a rally outside their school in Manila, Philippines, Monday. The protest is part of events leading to the March 8 International Women's Day. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)