Connecticut forward Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis (23) and Connecticut guard Kelly Faris (34) reach for a loose ball during first half of the national championship game against Louisville at the women's Final Four Tuesday, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Connecticut forward Breanna Stewart (30) dives for a loose ball against Louisville guard Jude Schimmel (22) during the second half of the national championship game of the women's Final Four Tuesday, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Connecticut players celebrate after defeating Louisville 93-60 in the national championship game of the women's Final Four Tuesday, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)