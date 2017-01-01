Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Connecticut forward Breanna Stewart (right) knocks the ball free while battling for a rebound against Kentucky guard Jennifer O'Neill (0) in the first half of a women's NCAA regional final basketball game in Bridgeport, Conn., Monday. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Kentucky's Jelleah Sidney, right, stops a shot attempt by Connecticut's Bria Hartley, left, during the second half of a regional final game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Bridgeport, Conn., Monday, April 1, 2013. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Connecticut's Breanna Stewart (30) is fouled as she makes a basket by Kentucky's Jelleah Sidney (12) during the second half of a regional final game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Bridgeport, Conn., Monday. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Kentucky's Kastine Evans (left) and Connecticut's Kelly Faris (right) scramble for the ball during the second half of a regional final game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Bridgeport, Conn., Monday. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Connecticut guard Caroline Doty (left) tries to regain possession of the ball after colliding with Kentucky guard Janee Thompson (right) in the first half of a women's NCAA regional final basketball game in Bridgeport, Conn., Monday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Connecticut forward Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis (left) dives for the ball against Kentucky guard Bria Goss (right) in the first half of a women's NCAA regional final basketball game in Bridgeport, Conn., Monday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Connecticut guard Caroline Doty (left) collides with Kentucky guard Janee Thompson (right) in the first half of a women's NCAA regional final basketball game in Bridgeport, Conn., Monday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)