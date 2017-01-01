Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ashley Gorbulja (left), Commander of Post 808 Ohio National Guard, answers a question during the Women in the Military Panel at the University of Akron Student Union on Wednesday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sabrina Atmark (center) talks about her experiences in the military during the Women in the Military Panel at the University of Akron Student Union on Wednesday. At left is US Army Sgt. Jamie McKay, and at right is Lance Corporal Anne Kramer of the Marine Corps Reserves. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Anna Friske a former nurse in the US Army Reserves, talks about her experiences during the Women in the Military Panel at the University of Akron Student Union on Wednesday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Panelists serving for the Women in the Military discussion at the University of Akron Student Union on Wednesday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)