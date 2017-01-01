Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Tiger Woods hits from the 18th fairway during the final round of The Players championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass, Sunday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Tiger Woods hits from a sand trap on the 17th hole during the final round of The Players championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass, Sunday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Tiger Woods looks toward the crowd as he makes par on the 17th hole during the final round of The Players championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass, Sunday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Tiger Woods won The Players Championship. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Tiger Woods waves on the 18th green during the final round of The Players championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass, Sunday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Woods won The Players Championship. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Tiger Woods gives a thumbs-up as he holds the trophy after winning The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass, Sunday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)