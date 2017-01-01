Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Volunteers Sean Robbins (left) and Toril Simon assist rider Jane Schueler, 7, as she gallops atop Hobby to the finish line of the barrel race at Victory Gallup Thursday in Bath Township. Children with behavioral or emotional challenges or life threatening illnesses have fun and gain confidence as the exercise their coordination skills through this therapeutic horseback riding program. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mark Harbath, 6, steers Rufus, a pony, around a barrel at Victory Gallup Thursday in Bath Township. Children with behavioral or emotional challenges or life threatening illnesses have fun and gain confidence as the exercise their coordination skills through this therapeutic horseback riding program. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jane Schueler, 7, looks at the first place blue ribbon she won in the barrel race at Victory Gallup Thursday in Bath Township. Children with behavioral or emotional challenges or life threatening illnesses have fun and gain confidence as the exercise their coordination skills through this therapeutic horseback riding program. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Julie Harbath, 7, is all smiles through her riding class at Victory Gallup Thursday in Bath Township. Children with behavioral or emotional challenges or life threatening illnesses have fun and gain confidence as the exercise their coordination skills through this therapeutic horseback riding program. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kim Gustely (left) a riding instructor, talks to riding students and their volunteers at Victory Gallup Thursday in Bath Township. Children with behavioral or emotional challenges or life threatening illnesses have fun and gain confidence as the exercise their coordination skills through this therapeutic horseback riding program. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Krissy Doroslovac, (right) a volunteer, high fives Mark Harbath, 6, atop Rufus, a pony, after Mark finishes a riding exercise at Victory Gallup Thursday in Bath Township. Children with behavioral or emotional challenges or life threatening illnesses have fun and gain confidence as the exercise their coordination skills through this therapeutic horseback riding program. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Max Lavoie, 7, sits atop Kahuna as Sneakers, a Jack Russell terrier, checks out the horse at Victory Gallup Thursday in Bath Township. Children with behavioral or emotional challenges or life threatening illnesses have fun and gain confidence as they exercise their coordination skills through this therapeutic horseback riding program. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)