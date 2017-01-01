Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Friday photo, Jimmy Duran poses near Phoenix House, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility, in Quincy, Mass. Duran was prescribed opioids for years after hurting his neck and fracturing vertebrae in a workplace accident in 2004. "OxyContin, Percocet, morphine," he recalled. "It ruined my life. It brought me to my knees." Clean now, he's become a licensed counselor at a substance abuse prevention and treatment program. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
In this Friday photo, Jimmy Duran poses near Phoenix House, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility, in Quincy, Mass. Duran was prescribed opioids for years after hurting his neck and fracturing vertebrae in a workplace accident in 2004. "OxyContin, Percocet, morphine," he recalled. "It ruined my life. It brought me to my knees." Clean now, he's become a licensed counselor at a substance abuse prevention and treatment program. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)