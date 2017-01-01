Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
United States' Eric Hosmer (35) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a two-run double by Andrew McCutchen during the eighth inning of a second-round World Baseball Classic baseball game against the Dominican Republic on Saturday in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
United States' Adam Jones (10), Brandon Crawford (26) and Christian Yelich (7) celebrate the team's 6-3 win over Dominican Republic in a second-round World Baseball Classic baseball game Saturday in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
U.S. outfielder Adam Jones grabs a catch above the wall for the out on the Dominican Republic's Manny Machado during the seventh inning of a second-round World Baseball Classic baseball game Saturday in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
United States' Giancarlo Stanton (27), center, is greeted by teammate Jonathan Lucroy (25) after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a second-round World Baseball Classic baseball game against the Dominican Republic Saturday in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)