San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval (48) hits a single during the first inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series against the Detroit Tigers Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford leaps over Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) to turn a double play on a ball hit by Prince Fielder during the first inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya )
San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence steals second as Detroit Tigers' Jhonny Peralta takes the throw during the second inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence is congratulated by Brandon Crawford (35) after scoring during the second inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series against the Detroit Tigers Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya )
San Francisco Giants' Gregor Blanco is congratulated by Pablo Sandoval after scoring during the second inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series against the Detroit Tigers Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Francisco Giants' Gregor Blanco hits an RBI triple during the second inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series against the Detroit Tigers Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)