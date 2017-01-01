Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Longtime Firestone rubber worker Bill Bond tells about his military experiences and the impact of the Japanese bombing on Pearl Harbor. Bond holds a 3rd Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron yearbook with a photo of General George S. Patton, who visited his unit several times. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bill Bond, left and his bother Richard Bond in this family photo. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bill Bond wrote a comment in the 3rd Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron yearbook about General George S. Patton visiting his unit. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Longtime Firestone rubber worker Bill Bond tells about his military experiences and the impact of the Japanese bombing Pearl Harbor on Wednesday, November 28, 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Former Firestone rubber worker and Salvation Army minister Esther Bond wife of Bill Bond listens as her husband talks about his military experiences. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bill Bond tells about his military experiences and the impact the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor had on his life. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)