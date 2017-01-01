Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Wounded Warriors' Josh Wege goes for a ground ball hit to left field against Akron's team in the fifth inning of the WWAST Charity Doubleheader Softball Game on Saturday at Canal Park in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan rounds second base for a triple against the Wounded Warriors in the second inning of the WWAST Charity Doubleheader Softball Game on Saturday at Canal Park in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wounded Warriors' Chris Hutton celebrates a home-run against Akron's team in the third inning of the WWAST Charity Doubleheader Softball Game on Saturday at Canal Park in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Aleisha Fike is safe sliding into second against Wounded Warriors' Jeremy Sabin in the fourth inning of the WWAST Charity Doubleheader Softball Game on Saturday at Canal Park in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wounded Warriors' Josh Wege celebrates a single-run homer against Akron's team in the first inning of the WWAST Charity Doubleheader Softball Game on Saturday, at Canal Park in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wounded Warriors' Jeremy Sabin makes a diving catch against Akron's team in the third inning of the WWAST Charity Doubleheader Softball Game on Saturday at Canal Park in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Wounded Warriors line-up before the WWAST Charity Doubleheader Softball Game on Saturday at Canal Park in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)