Aurora's Jarrod Brezovec (top) ties up Elyria's Matt Zuckerman on his way to a 18-0 win in the Div. I, 132 pound class in the state wrestling tournament on Thursday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lakewood St. Edward's Allan Hart pins Ellet's Skyler Decatur to win in the Div. 1, 132 pound class in the state wrestling tournament on Thursday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Matt Fields lifts Hillard Bradley's Zander Ellison on his way to a 16-0 win in the Div. l, 120 pound class in the state wrestling tournament on Thursday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nordonia's Anthony Perrine grapples Mount Vernon's Ashton Spurgeon to a 15-5 major decision in the Div. l, 195 pound class in the first round of the state wrestling tournament on Thursday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Victor Marcelli (left) wrestles Cincinnati Oak Hills' Nick Goldfuss on the way to a 5-3 overtime win in the Div. l, 182 pound class in the first round of the state wrestling tournament on Thursday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Joey Baughman (right) ties up Grafton Mideiew's Alex Forrer on the way to a 16-3 win in the Div. l, 170 pound class in the first round of the state wrestling tournament on Thursday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Cody Surratt (right) grapples with Cincinnati Winton Woods' Cornell Beachem on the way to a 5-0 win in the Div. l, 160 pound class in the first round of the state wrestling tournament on Thursday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Perry's David Carr ties up Cincinnati St. Xavier's Connor Yauss on the way to a 17-2 win in the Div. l, 152 pound class in the first round of the state wrestling tournament on Thursday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Jared Musci (right) ties up Franklin's Trenton Scott but lost 6-4 in the Div. II, 145 pound class in the state wrestling tournament on Thursday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.(Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Luke Wymer ties up with Thornville Sheridan's Austin Wolcott on the way to a 7-1 win in the Div. II, 132 pound class in the state wrestling tournament on Thursday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's David Massey (top) controls Bellbrook's Ben Sherrill on the way to a 9-2 win in the Div. II, 126 pound class in the fstate wrestling tournament on Thursday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Jacob Decatur (right) hoists Napoleon's Caleb Hernandez on the way to a 22-6 win in the Div. II, 106 pound class state wrestling tournament on Thursday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Overall of action on the state wrestling tournament on Thursday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
