Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Jordan Decatur (right) turns Northwest's Hunter Kosco on the way to a 7-6 win in the 126 - pound class Division ll state wrestling championship round on Saturday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Lukus Stricker tosses St. Paris Graham Local's Jordan Crace but loses 4-1 in the 120- pound class Division ll state wrestling championship round on Saturday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Northwest's Hunter Kosco lifts Cuyahoga Falls Christian Academy's Jordan Decatur but lost 7-6 in the 126- pound class Division ll state wrestling championship round on Saturday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Accademy's Jacob Decatur wrestles Lisbon Beavers' Cole McComas to a 12-6 win in the 106- pound class Division ll state wrestling championship round on Saturday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Lukus Stricker falls 4-1 to St. Paris Graham Local's Jordan Crace in the 120- pound class Division ll state wrestling championship round on Saturday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbuso. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Accademy's Jacob Decatur celebrates beating Lisbon Beavers' Cole McComas 12-6 to win in the 106- pound class Division ll state wrestling championship round on Saturday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Matt Fields celebrates a 4-0 win over Mason's Jaimen Hood in the 126- pound class Division l state wrestling championship round on Saturday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Matt Fields (top) rides Mason's Jaimen Hood to a 4-0 victory in the 126- pound class Division l state wrestling championship round on Saturday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brunswick's Nick Kiussis (right) turns Elyria's Brendan Price on his way to a 10-3 victory in the 160- pound class Division 1 state wrestling championship round on Saturday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brunswick's Nick Kiussis lifts Elyria's Brendan Price on his way to a 10-3 victory in the 160- pound class Division l state wrestling championship round on Saturday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Perry's David Carr (top) wrestles Grove City Cental Crossing's Jaden Mattox to a 7-1 victory in the 152- pound class Division l state wrestling championship round on Saturday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brunswick's Nick Kiussis (left) celebrates after defeating Elyria's Brendan Price 10-3 in the 160- pound class Division l state wrestling championship round on Saturday, at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nick Kiussis (left) congratulates his son, Nick, after he won the 160 - pound class Division l state wrestling championship round on Saturday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norwayne's Zach Steiner (top) wrestles Rocky River Lutheran's James Handwerk to a 3-1 victory in the 182- pound class Division lll state wrestling championship round on Saturday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tuslaw's Logan Hall (left) wrestles Pymatuning Valley's Gaige Willis but loses 3-1 in the 195- pound class Division lll state wrestling championship round on Saturday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nordonia's Anthony Perrine (right) wrestles Lakewood St. Edward's Dakota Howard before pinning him for the win in the 195 - pound class Division l state wrestling championship round on Saturday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nordonia's Anthony Perrine celebrates pinning Lakewood St. Edward's Dakota Howard for the win in the 195 - pound class Division l state wrestling championship round on Saturday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)