Nordonia's Anthony Perrine (top) wrestles to a first place finish against Brunswick's Aaron Naples in the 195 weight class during the Division I District Wrestling Tournament Saturday at North Canton Hoover High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nordonia's Anthony Perrine reacts to placing first in the 195 weight class by defeating Brunswick's Aaron Naples during the Division I District Wrestling Tournament Saturday at North Canton Hoover High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Perry's Kyle Gruber (top) wrestles to a first place finish in the 113 weight class over Brecksville's Gabriel Tagg during the Division I District Wrestling Tournament Saturday at North Canton Hoover High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Matt Fields (left) wrestles to a first place finish against Jordin James in the 126 weight class during the Division I District Wrestling Tournament Saturday at North Canton Hoover High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Copley's Antwon Pugh (right) wrestles to a third place finish against Perry's Malachi Strickland in the 145 weight class during the Division I District Wrestling Tournament Saturday at North Canton Hoover High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Perry's David Carr (top) wrestles to a first place finish against Medina's Brady Chrisman in the 152 weight class during the Division I District Wrestling Tournament Saturday at North Canton Hoover High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Joey Baughman (top) wrestles to a first place finish against North Canton Hoover's Luke Reicosky in the 170 weight class during the Division I District Wrestling Tournament Saturday at North Canton Hoover High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)