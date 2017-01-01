Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron's Hanna Luburgh (14) and Rachel Tecca (32) block a shot by Wright State's Tayler Stanton during second half action in their NCAA basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Saturday in Akron. Tecca was called for a foul on the play. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Sina King (left) breaks up a pass intended for Wright State's Breanna Stucke during second half action in their NCAA basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Saturday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Rachel Tecca (right) strips the ball out of the hands of Wright State's Brianna Innocent during second half action in their NCAA basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Saturday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Taylor Ruper (20) and Kacie Cassell (3) block a pass by Wright State's Kim Demmings (4) during second half action in their NCAA basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Saturday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Rachel Tecca (right) is fouled by Wright State's Brianna Innocent while putting up a shot during second half action in their NCAA basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Saturday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Carly Young (right) steals the ball from Wright State's Kim Demmings during second half action in their NCAA basketball game at James A. Rhodes Arena on Saturday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)