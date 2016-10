Bob Dyer: Cavs’ awesome rings have Akron connection

The 2016 NBA Cleveland Cavaliers Championship Ring. On the interior side of the ring is a line of seven gemstones to represent the best-of-seven games in an NBA Finals series. In the order the games were won, three white diamonds depict the Golden State Warriors and four genuine wine-colored garnets represent the Cavaliers, symbolizing the first time in NBA history that any team has overcome a 3-1 deficit to become NBA Champions.At the start of the NBA Playoffs, each Cavaliers player along with head coach Tyronn Lue was assigned a section of a 16-piece puzzle that represented the number of wins necessary for a championship, and that when fully assembled, piece-by-piece following every victory, would form the image of the Larry OBrien trophy. A 14K yellow gold custom symbol depicting each players individual puzzle piece personalizes each ring. A round black diamond is another reminder of the positive impact of the teams sleeved black uniforms. (Photo courtesy Cleveland Cavaliers)