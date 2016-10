Bob Dyer: Cavs rings or World Series debut?

FILE - In this June 19, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, center, celebrates with teammates, including Kevin Love, third from left, after Game 7 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif. James delivered on his personal pledge to bring home a title in June. And although it��s one he can never duplicate personally or for a fan base that had its heart broken and healed by him, the Cavaliers�� superstar and his teammates aren��t resting, getting comfortable or complacent. They want more. ��We're still pretty much uptight," James said. "We're not satisfied with what we did.�� (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)