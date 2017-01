Ohioans of all stripes trek to Washington to march for women

Suzy Walker-Thomci, 65, sits for a portrait on Jan 10, at her home in Stow. Suzy is one of many local women that went to Washington D.C. for the Women's March after the presidential inauguration. "I believe in unions and families and church and it seems as though Mr. Trump really doesn't put value on those things," said Suzy. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)