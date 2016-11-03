All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Marla Ridenour: Game 7 World Series loss shouldn’t obscure special bond in Indians’ special season

By Marla Ridenour
Beacon Journal sports columnist

Published: November 3, 2016 - 12:59 AM | Updated: November 3, 2016 - 02:34 AM
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

Chicago Cubs' Ben Zobrist is safe at home as Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez puts on a late tag during the fourth inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)