All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Marla Ridenour: Game 7 World Series loss shouldn’t obscure special bond in Indians’ special season

By Marla Ridenour
Beacon Journal sports columnist

Published: November 3, 2016 - 12:59 AM | Updated: November 3, 2016 - 12:56 PM
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis is greeted at the dugout after hitting a two run home run off Chicago Cub pitcher Aroldis Chapman to tie the game in the eighth inning in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)