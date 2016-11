Akron students at King school’s ‘Mission Control’ connect, communicate with others

Kaiilen Warren, 10, (left) measures his calf muscle as classmate Lawrence Trefney, 10, waits for the tape measure to measure his to see if the muscle got smaller after having their legs elevated during an experiment to simulate space travel led by David DeFelice of the NASA John H. Glenn Research Center at King Elementary School Monday in Akron. Their calf muscles got smaller from an initial measurement as their elevated legs simulated the loss of gravity in space. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)