Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Yandy Diaz tosses a baseball away after making a catch on a grounder in front of Jose Ramirez (left) at the Indians spring training facility, Feb. 13, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cleveland Indians' Yandy Diaz tosses a baseball away after making a catch on a grounder in front of Jose Ramirez (left) at the Indians spring training facility, Feb. 13, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Cleveland Indians third baseman Yandy Diaz (left) grimaces after being hit by a pitch as Colorado Rockies catcher Tony Wolters (14) goes after the ball during the second inning of a spring training game, March 3, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt (21) beats the tag at second base by Cleveland Indians second baseman Michael Martinez (left) for a double during the first inning of a spring game March 16, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)