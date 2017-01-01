Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians Nick Swisher funnels through a wave of high-fives after being introduced on Opening Day at Progressive Field before the game against the New York Yankees on Monday in Cleveland, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez on the mound against the New York Yankees on Opening Day at Progressive Field on Monday in Cleveland, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians Lonnie Chisenhall avoids a line drive hit by Michael Brantley while heading to second base in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees on Opening Day at Progressive Field on Monday in Cleveland, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians center fielder Michael Bourn chases down a RBI single by New York Yankees Brett Gardner in the fifth inning on Opening Day at Progressive Field on Monday in Cleveland, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians catcher Carlos Santana winces in pain after being hit by a pitch in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees on Opening Day at Progressive Field on Monday in Cleveland, Ohio. The Tribe lost the game 11-6. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians Nick Swisher (left) looks on as teammate Carlos Santana is check over by a trainer and manager Terry Francona after being hit by a pitch in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees on Opening Day at Progressive Field on Monday in Cleveland, Ohio. The Tribe lost the game 11-6. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona (right) and his father Tito Francona on the field for pre-game festivities before the New York Yankees game on Opening Day at Progressive Field on Monday in Cleveland, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
