In this Sept. 14, 1997 photo, Ellen DeGeneres kisses her Emmy backstage at the 49th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. DeGeneres won the Emmy for outstanding writing in a comedy series for "Ellen." It was 20 years ago that Ellen DeGeneres made history as the first prime-time lead on network TV to come out of the closet. The episode was watched by a staggering 44 million viewers. It won an Emmy for writing, a Peabody as a landmark in broadcasting and numerous other accolades. (AP Photo/Kevork Djanzezian)
In this Nov. 22, 2016 photo, actress, comedian, and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, glances at President Barack Obama as she is presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. DeGeneres made history 20 years ago as the first prime-time lead on network TV to come out, capturing the hearts of supporters gay and straight amid a swirl of hate mail, death threats and, ultimately, dark times on and off the screen. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
In this April 5 photo released by Warner Bros., Oprah Winfrey (left) and Laura Dern appear with host Ellen DeGeneres at a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in Burbank, Calif. Twenty years ago Winfrey and Dern guest-starred with DeGeneres in an episode of her comedy series "Ellen," where she declared she was gay. The anniversary show will air on Friday. (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. via AP)