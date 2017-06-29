Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this June 29, 2017, photo, Jazmyn Benjamin watches Diamond Demmons, 9, pulls beets during the Children's Defense Fund Freedom Schools program at Highland Elementary at the Highland Youth Garden in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. (Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
In this June 29, 2017, photo, Daren Daniels, 6, and Kaitlyn Tope, 10, from the Children's Defense Fund Freedom Schools program at Highland Elementary plant radishes seeds at the Highland Youth Garden in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. (Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
In this June 29, 2017, photo, Jazmyn Benjamin reads to a group from the Children's Defense Fund Freedom Schools program at Highland Elementary at the Highland Youth Garden in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. (Kyle Robertson/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
