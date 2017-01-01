Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This undated photo shows a woman on the beach at the Lapa Rios Lodge in Costa Rica. Owner Hans Pfister says business at the lodge was hurt last year by concerns over the Zika virus, which is spread by mosquitoes, but this year Zika has faded from the headlines and Pfister says his guests are back. (Lapa Rios Lodge via AP)
This undated photo shows visitors walking down a path at the Lapa Rios Lodge in Costa Rica. Owner Hans Pfister says business at the lodge was hurt last year by concerns over the Zika virus, which is spread by mosquitoes, but this year Zika has faded from the headlines and Pfister says his guests are back. (Lapa Rios Lodge via AP)
This undated photo shows visitors taking in a lookout area at the Lapa Rios Lodge in Costa Rica. Owner Hans Pfister says business at the lodge was hurt last year by concerns over the Zika virus, which is spread by mosquitoes, but this year Zika has faded from the headlines and Pfister says his guests are back. (Lapa Rios Lodge via AP)