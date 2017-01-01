Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Standout University of Akron baseball player Jon Pusateri throws on the sideline during practice at the Stiles Field House in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Standout University of Akron baseball player Jon Pusateri throws on the sideline during practice at the Stiles Field House in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron baseball head coach Rick Rembielak (right) runs a drill during practice at the Stiles Field House in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Standout University of Akron baseball player Jon Pusateri (right) delivers a phantom pitch while participating in a relay drill during practice at the Stiles Field House in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Standout University of Akron baseball player Jon Pusateri (left) fields a throw for head coach Rick Rembielak during a drill at practice in the Stiles Field House in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Standout University of Akron baseball player Jon Pusateri watches his teammates participate in a drill during practice at the Stiles Field House in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Standout University of Akron baseball player Tyler Begun warms up with a teammate before the start of practice at the Stiles Field House in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Standout University of Akron baseball player Tyler Begun prepares to throw home while participating in a drill during practice at the Stiles Field House in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Standout University of Akron baseball player Tyler Begun heads to first base while participating in a drill during practice at the Stiles Field House in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Standout University of Akron baseball player Tyler Begun watches teammates run a drill during practice at the Stiles Field House in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron baseball head coach Rick Rembielak talks to his players while they run a drill during practice at the Stiles Field House in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)