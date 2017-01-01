Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron's Demetrius Treadwell (top) drives inside past VCU's Treveon Graham in the first half of a second-round game of the NCAA tournament in Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Nick Harney (below) is stripped by VCU's Jarred Guest in the first half of a second-round game of the NCAA tournament in Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Demetrius Treadwell (right) drives inside past VCU's Treveon Graham in the first half of a second-round game of the NCAA tournament in Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron head coach Keith Dambrot directs his team against VCU in the first half of a second-round game of the NCAA tournament in Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Zeke Marshall (right) goes up to contest a first half shot inside by VCU's Juvonte Reddic in the first half of a second-round game of the NCAA tournament in Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
VCU's Troy Daniels (left) pressures Akron guard Carmelo Betancourt in the first half of a second-round game of the NCAA tournament in Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
VCU's Rob Brandenberg (left) goes drives to the basket as Akron's Jake Kretzer defends in the first half of a second-round game of the NCAA tournament in Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron head coach Keith Dambrot (left) greets old friend VCU head coach Shaka Smart before their second-round game of the NCAA tournament in Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)