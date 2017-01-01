Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
University of Akron's Sina King (left) is fouled by Kent State University's Leslie Schaefer as she drives to the basket in the second half at James A. Rhodes Arena on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. The Zips won the game 93-58. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron's Rachel Tecca (right) drives to the basket past Kent State University's Trisha Krewson during the second half at James A. Rhodes Arena on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. The Zips won the game 93-58. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University's Jamie Hutcheson looks for some elbow room while being guarded by University of Akron's Hanna Luburgh during the second half at James A. Rhodes Arena on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. The Zips won the game 93-58. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron Anita Brown (right) drives to the basket past Kent State University's Rachel Mendelsohn during the second half at James A. Rhodes Arena on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. The Zips won the game 93-58. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)