The Zips basketball team is debuting a new Nike jersey for a nationally televised game against Ohio on Feb. 2. The black jerseys feature a Zorro-esque Z on the front and the men's basketball Twitter handle, @ZipsMBB, on the back. The @ZipsMBB Twitter handle will only appear on the back of shooting jerseys, not game jerseys. (Photo co
