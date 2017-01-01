Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron's Brian Walsh sign a autograph for young fans after the Zips practice at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Michigan on Wednesday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Chauncey Gilliam is interviewed by Zips sports information department before their practice at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Michigan on Wednesday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Demetrius Treadwell goes up for a dunk at the end of practice as the Zips prepare for their second round NCAA tournament game against VCU at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Michigan on Wednesday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Nick Harney slams two while working on inside moves during practice as the Zips prepare for their second round NCAA tournament game against VCU at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Michigan on Wednesday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Carmelo Bentancourt practices shooting 3-pointers as the Zips practice for their second round NCAA tournament game against VCU at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Michigan on Wednesday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
CBS analyst Bill Raftery (left) talks with University of Akron head coach Keith Dambrot as the Zips practice for their second round NCAA tournament game against VCU at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Michigan on Wednesday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Zeke Marshall slams two while working on inside moves during a practice as the Zips prepare for their second round NCAA tournament game against VCU at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Michigan on Wednesday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)