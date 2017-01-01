Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
University of Akron's Brian Walsh walks off the court after VCU rolled to a 88-42 win in a second-round game of the NCAA tournament in Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
VCU's Melvin Johnson (left) has the ball stolen by Akron's Reggie McAdams during the second half of the Rams' 88-42 win in a second round NCAA tournament in Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron big man Zeke Marshall (top) blocks a shot by VCU's Rob Brandenberg during the second half of the Rams' 88-42 win in a second round NCAA tournament in Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Chauncey Gilliam (right) drives to the basket as VCU's Treveon Gilliam defends during the second half of the Rams' 88-42 win in a second round NCAA tournament in Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Demnetrius Treadwell (right) drives to the basket past VCU's Justin Tuoyo during the second half of the Rams' 88-42 win in a second round NCAA tournament in Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Demetrius Treadwell (top) drives inside past VCU's Treveon Graham in the first half of a second-round game of the NCAA tournament in Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Nick Harney (below) is stripped by VCU's Jarred Guest in the first half of a second-round game of the NCAA tournament in Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Demetrius Treadwell (right) drives inside past VCU's Treveon Graham in the first half of a second-round game of the NCAA tournament in Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron head coach Keith Dambrot directs his team against VCU in the first half of a second-round game of the NCAA tournament in Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Zeke Marshall (right) goes up to contest a first half shot inside by VCU's Juvonte Reddic in the first half of a second-round game of the NCAA tournament in Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
VCU's Troy Daniels (left) pressures Akron guard Carmelo Betancourt in the first half of a second-round game of the NCAA tournament in Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
VCU's Rob Brandenberg (left) goes drives to the basket as Akron's Jake Kretzer defends in the first half of a second-round game of the NCAA tournament in Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron head coach Keith Dambrot (left) greets old friend VCU head coach Shaka Smart before their second-round game of the NCAA tournament in Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Carmelo Betancourt (from left), Jake Kretzer, and Brian Walsh sit on the bench dejected as they watch VCU roll to a 88-42 win in a second-round game of the NCAA tournament in Auburn Hills, Mich., Thursday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron forward Demetrius Treadwell (1) goes to the basket against Virginia Commonwealth guard Treveon Graham (21) in the first half of a second-round game of the NCAA tournament Thursday, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Virginia Commonwealth coach Shaka Smart reacts to a play in the first half against Akron in a second-round game of the NCAA tournament Thursday, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Akron center Zeke Marshall dunks against Virginia Commonwealth in the first half of a second-round game of the NCAA tournament Thursday, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Virginia Commonwealth forward Juvonte Reddic, right, shoots over Akron center Zeke Marshall in the first half of a second-round game of the NCAA tournament Thursday, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Virginia Commonwealth's Darius Theus, left, and Jarred Guest (23) force Akron forward Demetrius Treadwell (1) into a turnover in the first half of a second-round game of the NCAA tournament Thursday, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Akron center Zeke Marshall takes a shot over Virginia Commonwealth forward Jarred Guest (23) in the first half of a second-round game of the NCAA tournament Thursday, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)