In this Thursday, March 23, 2017, photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, a baby Nile hippopotamus born prematurely Jan. 24, 2017, and named Fiona rests her chin on the rim of a tub in her enclosure at the zoo in Cincinnati. The zoo says the hippo, which weighed 29 pounds at birth and is the first Nile hippo born at the zoo in 75 years, is getting more independent and now tops 100 pounds (45.36 kilograms), meaning her days of napping on her human caretakers' laps are dwindling. (Angela Hatke/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via AP)
