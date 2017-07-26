Close
Subscribe
Log In
Akron Beacon Journal / Ohio.com Logo
One person dies on ride at Ohio State Fair
Published: July 26, 2017 - 9:04 PM
View Comments
MOST READ
24 HOURS  /  7 DAYS
More
MARKETPLACE JOBS / AUTOS / HOMES / CLASSIFIEDS

MORE SECTION STORIES

Corrections and clarifications: Oct. 27 October 27th, 2017 10:57 PM
Report: First charges approved in Mueller’s Russia probe October 27th, 2017 10:40 PM
Things You Need to Know: Two women rescued after five months at sea October 27th, 2017 10:31 PM
Here’s your 2017 guide to Akron-area leaf pickups October 27th, 2017 10:25 PM

THE LATEST

Supporters of Hudson native Ben Gedeon follow Minnesota Vikings rookie to London for his game against Browns Updated October 28th, 2017 9:57 AM
Browns coach Hue Jackson clinging to hope he can hang onto job, lead turnaround Updated October 28th, 2017 9:56 AM
Here’s your 2017 guide to Akron-area leaf pickups October 27th, 2017 10:25 PM
Photos: France No. 1 all-time coaching wins in Ohio October 27th, 2017 10:20 PM

Local journalism. More essential than ever.

Subscribe to the Akron Beacon Journal