$8.5 million project at PNC Building is a first for Summit County

Image 1 of 5 The cooling system on the top-floor of the PNC building on Wednesday in Akron. A quasi public agency will issue $8.5 million in bonds to finance energy efficiency upgrades at the PNC building. The building owner expects the energy cost savings will benefit tenants and pay for the financing, which is being attached to property taxes through 2037. The project includes removing the boiler system. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 2 of 5 Property manager Kathy Cunningham and chief engineer Craig Burkett stand for a picture with the boilers on the top-floor of the PNC building on Wednesday in Akron. A quasi public agency will issue $8.5 million in bonds to finance energy efficiency upgrades at the PNC building. The building owner expects the energy cost savings will benefit tenants and pay for the financing, which is being attached to property taxes through 2037. The project includes removing the boiler system. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 3 of 5 A quasi public agency will issue $8.5 million in bonds to finance energy efficiency upgrades at the PNC building in downtown Akron. The building owner expects the energy cost savings will benefit tenants and pay for the financing, which is being attached to property taxes through 2037. The project includes removing the boiler system. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)

Image 4 of 5 The cooling system on the top-floor of the PNC building on Wednesday in Akron. A quasi public agency will issue $8.5 million in bonds to finance energy efficiency upgrades at the PNC building. The building owner expects the energy cost savings will benefit tenants and pay for the financing, which is being attached to property taxes through 2037. The project includes removing the boiler system. (Leah Klafczynski/Beacon Journal/Ohio.com)