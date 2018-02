Authentically handmade? How to know amid mass production

Image 1 of 6 Llamps from the Philippines, made of seashells, hang over a display of artisanal items, at a West Elm store in New York. On the lower shelf are: a basket from India, left; paper mache vases from Haiti, center; and pillows from India, right. There have been growing initiatives to help artisans from some of the poorest global regions gain access to the U.S. market to spur economic development in their countries and provide economic opportunities, especially for women. Big name retailers like Macy's and West Elm are getting in the game. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Image 2 of 6 Wooden bangles are displayed at Bhoomki, a store specializing in "ethically-fashioned" and hand-crafted clothing and jewelry in New York. The digital age has opened opportunities for artisans, giving rise to a growing number of ventures designed to create online markets for crafts from Bali to rural Kyrgyzstan. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Image 3 of 6 Amanda Jimenez holds a "peace vegan silk" midi-dress at Bhoomki, a Brooklyn store specializing in "ethically-fashioned" and hand-crafted clothing and jewelry in New York. According to Bhoomki's website, to make peace silk, silk moths must escape from the cocoon, and only after their exodus do silk farmers harvest the filament for textile weaving. Traditional, or non-vegan silk, requires that silk worms perish to unearth the cocoons from which silk is made. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Image 4 of 6 An orange Tikli shift dress with tiny mirrors embedded in the silk/cotton, handloom-blend fabric is displayed beside a photograph of an Indian woman weaving silk at Bhoomki, a store specializing in "ethically- fashioned" and hand-crafted clothing and jewelry in New York. Craftspeople in some of the poorest places on earth are making unexpected inroads into the U.S. retail market, expanding their clientele beyond museum shops and craft markets. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Image 5 of 6 Fair trade- certified and handloom-woven wool and silk scarves made by North Indian artisans are displayed at Bhoomki, a Brooklyn store specializing in "ethically-fashioned" and hand-crafted clothing and jewelry in New York. The silk scarves are marketed as "cruelty-free," meaning no silkworms were harmed just for their silk, according to Bhoomki's website. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)