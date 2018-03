Billionaire toy magnate insists his crowdfunding campaign to save Toys R Us is a not a stunt

Isaac Larian, chief executive of MGA Entertainment, the owner of Little Tikes brand, is rounding up funding to save Toys R Us. He was at the chain's Woodland Hills store on March 27 promoting his campaign. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times/TNS)

By Jaclyn Cosgrove

Los Angeles Times

You look like someone who appreciates good reading.

We hope you enjoyed your 7 articles this month. You can come back next month for another 7 free articles or choose unlimited access with a Digital or Print Subscription, and continueto enjoy the best journalism in Akron, anytime, anywhere and on any device. Subcribing is quick and easy.